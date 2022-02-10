MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Madisonville Police Department (MPD), a juvenile has turned up missing.

MPD says Jackson Durrance, 12, was last seen leaving Browning Springs Middle School the afternoon of February 10. MPD says Durrance was wearing a red/gray/black winter coat with a red/maroon sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with the white stripes down the side and black shoes with gold lettering. MPD says Durrance has brown hair that is shaggy on top and short on the sides, and he usually wears glasses.

If anyone has seen him, please contact the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720.