MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man was charged on Friday after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife.

According to a report from the Madisonville Police Department, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 400 block of Allison Avenue just after 5 p.m.. Police say they found a female with a deep puncture wound on the left side of her upper body.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation. Police say a man, identified as Jeremy Messamore, 49, was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault 1st degree. Messamore was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.