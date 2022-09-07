MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday following a joint investigation with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

According to a news release, Steven Buchanan, 44, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12. Police say it was determined Buchanan was in possession of multiple items of child pornography that he used a victim less than 16-years of age to create.

Buchanan was transported to the Hopkins County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.