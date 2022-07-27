MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A man has been indicted in the death of an infant.

MPD says on April 7 at 12:23 p.m., it was contacted in reference to a four-month-old baby not breathing at a local trailer park. Police say the child was transported via ambulance to a local emergency room and was later pronounced dead by the Hopkins County Coroner’s Office.

MPD says Madisonville’s Criminal Investigative Division was then contacted and Det. Kobe Hart responded to the hospital to open an investigation into the child’s death. Police say during the investigation, it was found the child’s mother’s live-in boyfriend Brandon Morse was sleeping in the bed with the child at the time of the incident.

Police say during interviews with Morse, he gave multiple conflicting stories about what had happened and how he came to find the child was not breathing. MPD says during the investigation, Morse finally disclosed to detectives that when he woke up at approximately 12:20 p.m. he realized that the child was under him not breathing. Police say Morse told detectives that something like this had happened to him with the child in the past, but he was able to get off the child before anything bad happened. Police say Morse also told investigators that he took a sleeping aid before getting into the bed with the child.

MPD says on July 26, the Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted Brandon Morse for Reckless Homicide. Police say since the indictment, MPD has arrested Morse and he is currently lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.