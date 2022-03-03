MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that on March 3, Central Dispatch received a report of an assault that had happened on Dempsey Street in Madisonville.

MPD states that officers arrived and met with the victim, who appeared to have many injuries. MPD says the victim stated that people inside a residence on Dempsey Street had beat him, hit him with a hammer multiple times, and stole his dog and personal belongings. The victim’s injuries matched up with his story, MPD says.

According to MPD, officers detained three men at the residence in question and noticed a puppy inside the residence, which matched the description given by the victim. MPD says that after interviews, officers learned that the victim was lured to the house by Jacob McKinney, 24, of Princeton, Kentucky. MPD states that Jacob’s father, Jeffery McKinney, of Louisville, then assaulted the victim for several minutes. MPD says that Jeffery’s brother, Howard McKinney, of Madisonville, then joined the assault and beat the victim with a hammer and other blunt objects. According to MPD, the three suspects then refused to let the victim leave for several minutes and took the victim’s dog and the victim’s belongings.

MPD says Howard and Jeffery McKinney both had several active arrest warrants. MPD states that Jeffery was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. All three suspects were lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center and have been charged with Robbery 1st Degree, says MPD.