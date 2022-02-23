MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says a man used a shotgun to injure someone the man was fighting with.

MPD says that on February 9, Denver D. Caraway, 25, was involved in a fight where someone got shot in the leg. MPD says the victim was seriously injured to the point where the victim needed surgery and extensive hospital care.

MPD says Caraway claimed he shot the victim in self-defense, and confirmed that the fight did in fact happen. MPD says Caraway was charged with Assault 1st Degree.