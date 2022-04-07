MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville police arrested a woman for reckless driving and other charges on April 7. Marria McBride was the driver of the vehicle.

Police say that an officer was on patrol and noticed McBride making a right turn off of the eastbound South Madison Avenue on West Center Street. McBride failed to signal and described her driving as reckless as she entered the opposite lane of travel with oncoming vehicles according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by the Madisonville Police Department (MPD).

The officer said that McBride cut across the parking lot of Discount Tobacco and turned northbound on North Seminary. McBride failed to stop at the stop sign and made a left turn to the westbound lane of West Arch Street according to police officials.

MPD says the officer made a left turn on North Seminary and turned on his sirens to make a traffic stop. McBride did not stop and started driving faster according to the MPD press release.

A police spokesperson says the officer continued the pursuit as McBride passed a truck in the opposite lane with oncoming traffic. McBride overran the curve and struck a building on Murray Street according to police.

The MPD officer says that McBride exited her vehicle and she was arrested without incident. McBride requested medical treatment and she was transported to Baptist ER according to the MPD press release.

McBride was arrested for reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance 1st degree, and fleeing or evading police 1st degree according to the MPD press release.

McBride was taken to Hopkins County Jail according to the MPD spokesperson.