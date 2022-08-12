MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) arrested a man who police say was sending pornographic text messages to a juvenile.

MPD says on August 9 an officer responded to a Madisonville complaint in reference to pornographic text messages sent to a juvenile. MPD says an investigation revealed the phone number that was texting came back to Lenville Young, 53, of White Plains.

Officers say Young continued to send obscene content and have sexual conversations after being told several times he was messaging a juvenile. Police say Young continued to offer money to have sex with a juvenile.

Young was charged with: