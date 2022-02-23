MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – MPD says they arrested an impaired woman in a grocery store parking lot.

MPD says on February 18 the driver of a blue car was driving through a Kroger parking lot and seemed to be very impaired, nearly hitting multiple vehicles. MPD says that law enforcement officials saw the reported car pulling into a handicapped parking space and was sticking out into the travel lane.

MPD says they found a woman, later identified as Marria S. McBride, slumped over the steering wheel before closer inspection revealed she was rocking back and forth in the seat with a box in her hands. MPD came to the conclusion that McBride was on a stimulant, and McBride had to take a sobriety test. MPD says McBride was placed into custody and taken to Baptist Health. MPD says she gave consent to a blood test, then she was transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center. McBride has been charged with Oper mtr vehicle u/infl cont sub (189a.010(1d) – 1st.