MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — MPD tell us a woman suffering a medical emergency accidentally drove through a building in Madisonville earlier Tuesday.

Police say the 61-year-old was driving in the 500 block of East Center Street when her Jeep drove into the learning center. According to a police report, her Jeep went into the building and caused significant damage.

Officials say no one was inside at the time. They add that the woman was treated on the scene for possible injuries.