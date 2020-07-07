MSD of Mount Vernon, MSD of North Posey County, Posey County Health Department jointly release school plans

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The MSD of Mount Vernon, the MSD of North Posey County, and the Posey County Health Department jointly created and released a plan for the safe reopening of schools this fall.

You can read the plan in its entirety below.

