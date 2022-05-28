MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Due to the damage Mount Carmel, Illinois received during the May 19th tornado, Mayor Joe Judge declared the city to be under a local disaster. The declaration was announced just a few days later on Wednesday, May 25.

He says the declaration was made because the city suffered widespread damage or severe damage, injury, or loss of property. The declaration applies to the southern parts of the city and affecting properties within 1/2 of mile either side of a line drawn from Third Street.

According to the order, the city’s emergency management plan has been implemented following the local disaster.