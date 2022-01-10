Mt. Carmel High School transitions to virtual learning

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — As COVID numbers are reaching an all time high, schools around the nation are making the move to online learning for their students. The Tri-State is starting to see some of these changes as well.

Mount Carmel High School will be going the route of remote learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, a spokesperson says. The school says that will last through Jan. 17. Officials with the school tell us the adaptive pause will insure that the Junior High, Grade School and the Elementary school will remain in operation.

Additionally, the school says all high school extracurricular activities will remain on schedule as long as there is proper adult coverage. Events will be cancelled if proper coverage is not met, they say.

Food will be available for high school students and may be picked up between 12 pm and 12:30 pm, the schools says. If you have any questions, Mt. Carmel High Schools asks you to contact their high school office.