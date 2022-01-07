Mt. Carmel Junior High School student arrested for cyberstalking and harassment

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

MT CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) – A Mt. Carmel Junior High School student is in custody after allegedly threatening other students over Snapchat.

Two female MCJHS students said they had received death threats from an unknown male on the social media platform. After an investigation, officers identified the male as another MCJHS student using a fake identity.

Officers found the suspect had threatened other students as well.

The juvenile suspect is facing charges of cyberstalking and harassment by electronic communication, both felonies. He is being held in custody pending transfer to a juvenile detention center.