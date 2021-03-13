Mt. Carmel man charged in farm fuel theft

Tyler C. Roosevelt, 18, of Mt. Carmel; mug shot provided by Wabash County Sheriff’s Office

WABASH CO, Ill (WEHT) – A Mt. Carmel man has been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from a farm north of Mt. Carmel.

Officials say Tyler Roosevelt, 18, took the fuel on March 3 and was taken into custody following a traffic stop on March 9.

Roosevelt was taken to the Wabash County Jail where he was charged with theft over $500. He was processed and released due to jail capacity and COVID protocols. He is due in court April 5.

The Sheriff’s Office expects more arrests regarding this incident.

(This story was originally published on March 13, 2021)