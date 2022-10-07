MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mt. Carmel mayor Joe Judge says he is excited to have been invited to the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit by the White House.

According to Judge’s post, the Accelerating Infrastructure Summit is a virtual event that will feature announcements to accelerate the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These resources will help rebuild roads, bridges, airports, rail and transit lines and ports. They will also expand access to high-speed internet, deploy clean energy and strengthen the nation’s resilience to climate change.

The virtual event will be on October 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Facebook, Judge said, “I am one of less than 50 in the State of Illinois invited to attend this Summit. Very excited to see how we can get some of these benefits to Mt. Carmel and Wabash County.”