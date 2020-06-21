Mt. Carmel Rotary Corn Day to be “drive-thru and carry out”

Mt. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT)- Rotary Corn Day in Mt. Carmel is still scheduled for July 5 as organizers say the event will be “drive-thru and carry out” instead of the standard sit down event.

Rotary members will cook sweet corn and chicken for the fundraising event. Proceeds go to projects, events, and Rotary humanitarian efforts across Wabash County

Meals will be served at the Mabel Courter Youth Center from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Cars will enter through the west side entrance and be directed to one of two drive-thru lanes to pick up prepackaged food cooked on-scene.

A limited number of unshucked corn will be available for purchase at a separate booth.

Tickets purchased ahead of time cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 7 years old and younger. Adult tickets purchased on July 5 will cost $12.

Tickets may be purchased from a Rotary member or at any of the following locations.

LOCATION ADDRESS First Mid Bank 400 N Market St, Mt Carmel, Ill. First National Bank of Allendale 1515 W 9th St, Mt Carmel, Ill. Wabash Savings Bank 400 N Chestnut St, Mt Carmel, Ill. Buy Low 1325 W 9th St, Mt Carmel, Ill.

Tickets may also be purchased at Walk Up Wednesdays until July.

