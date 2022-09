MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with Mt. Vernon Utilities say as of 10:25 a.m., on September 22, the boil order is now lifted for all customers.

According to a release from Mt. Vernon Water Works, results showed turbidity levels above the maximum permitted value, which officials said caused an increased chance for water to be contained with disease-causing organisms.

Officials advised all water used for drinking cooking and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for human consumption.