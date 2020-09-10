Mt. Vernon High School teacher tests positive for COVID-19

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Mt. Vernon High School announced a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the teacher has been out all week as a close contact and no students have been directly impacted, adding they believe the teacher contracted the virus outside of the school. The Posey County Health Department is reportedly aware of the case and the school is making sure the classroom has been sterilized appropriately.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)