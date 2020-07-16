Mt. Vernon High School to host in-person graduation Saturday

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Mt. Vernon High School announced it plans to have an in-person graduation ceremony Saturday in accordance with the guidelines under Stage 4.5 of Indiana’s reopening plan.

The guidelines limit the number of people allowed to 250, meaning only parents, step-parents, and guardians will be allowed to attend the ceremony, which begins at 10:00 AM. Any tickets previously issued are no longer valid. All spectators are encouraged to bring a mask.

Students will need to arrive at the school by 8:00 AM and spectators should arrive by 9:30. All spectators will be split into two groups in accordance to the 250-person limit. Parents of students with last names that start A-M should arrive at door two, Circle Drive on Harriett St. All other parents should go to door 11, the glass hallway between the junior high school and the high school.

Speeches and ceremonial portions of the graduation will take place in the auxiliary gym, with speeches streamed on Facebook live. Afterwards, students will go to the PAC or main gym to be recognized in front of their parents before returning to the auxiliary gym to conclude the ceremony.

Parents will meet their students outside of the school, leaving out of the same door they entered in.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)

