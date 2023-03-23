HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 53-year-old man from Mount Vernon is facing a felony charge after police accuse him of a molesting a child.

Indiana State Police says detectives opened an investigation after receiving an allegation that Jorge Cesar Gonzalez molested a girl under the age of 14.

The alleged incident happened last July at an undisclosed location in Orange County. After reviewing the criminal investigation, the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police say they arrested Gonzalez without incident at his job in Mt. Vernon.

He was taken to the Posey County Jail where he is currently being held until he is taken to the Orange County Jail. Gonzalez faces a child molestation charge, which is a Level 4 Felony.