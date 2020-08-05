Mt. Vernon man arrested after reported crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say Michael Littledog, 40, drove off from a stop and eventually crashed a truck around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

EPD says Littledog was driving recklessly on Covert Ave. near Lodge, adding that he did not stop for officers and was seen doing donuts in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. Littledog reportedly rolled his pickup near Van Bibber and Sunburst.

Littledog was later arrested and reportedly admitted to being high on drugs.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LOCAL NEWS