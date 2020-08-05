EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say Michael Littledog, 40, drove off from a stop and eventually crashed a truck around 1:30 Wednesday morning.
EPD says Littledog was driving recklessly on Covert Ave. near Lodge, adding that he did not stop for officers and was seen doing donuts in a nearby apartment complex parking lot. Littledog reportedly rolled his pickup near Van Bibber and Sunburst.
Littledog was later arrested and reportedly admitted to being high on drugs.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)
LOCAL NEWS
- New neighborhood drive-up testing site added in Evansville
- Mt. Vernon man arrested after reported crash
- Bars in Kentucky could reopen soon with new restrictions
- Indiana utility shutoff, eviction moratorium set to expire
- Illinois State Police investigating break-in at a cannabis cultivation plant