Mt. Vernon man found guilty of dealing meth

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The last person arrested in connection to the largest drug raid in Posey County history was found guilty of dealing meth and maintaining a common nuisance Friday.

Tiyo Lewis, 40, was arrested as part as “Operation Guillotine” last year. A total of 42 arrests were made in the case.

Lewis was found guilty of selling more than 10 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police informant in March of 2019.

Authorities say following the verdict, Lewis admitted to being a habitual offender, which will add 6 to 20 years to his sentence.

Lewis faces a total of 16 to 50 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced August 10.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS