Mt. Vernon man has yard decorated for Halloween

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon man’s annual tradition is once again back on display.

Darryl Woolsey has skeletons, skulls, lights and more in his front yard in the 4500 block of St. Phillips Road.

“Everybody loves it. We got it up kind of late this year … and everybody’s gone by since then saying oh, thank goodness you put it up,” Woolsey said.

Now, he’s inviting the community to stop by and see the decorations, including this year’s new addition of a 12 foot tall skeleton.

“The box wouldn’t fit in the vehicle, so we just took everything out and left the box [at Home Depot],” Woolsey laughed.

He hopes to expand more in the future, and he has criteria about what’s on display.

“Things I think that are interesting, that are scary, not too gory but I do enjoy the ones that have continuous play like the werewolves,” he said.

Woolsey asks anyone who comes by to either drive or walk around the perimeter and not walk through the yard.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 18, 2020)