MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child.

On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation.

His felony charges include Child Molesting and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, both of which could land him years in prison.

Cox is being held in the Posey County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office helped police with this individual case.

