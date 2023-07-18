HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Posey County man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, Brandon Robinson, 35, of Mt. Vernon admitted as part of his guilty plea to delivering between one and five grams of methamphetamine to an undercover informant in August of 2020. Robinson was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Lockdown”, which concluded on May 14, 2021 with 16 offenders charged with drug-related offenses.

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said he was grateful that the court held Robinson accountable for his actions.