MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police say Herbert Wade, 58, suffered life threatening injuries after his wife reportedly shot him and then accidentally shot herself just after 8:30 Friday night.

Police say the couple got into an argument before Melissa Wade, 48, shot her husband in the chest and then shot herself in the leg. Melissa Wade reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries, there is no update on Herbert Wade’s condition. The pair were transported to a local hospital.

A boy was also found in the home without injuries. Police say this is still an active investigation.