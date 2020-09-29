Mt. Vernon nursing home experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) The Posey County Health Department is reporting several people at Mt Vernon Nursing and Rehab have tested positive for coronavirus.

The health department says five employees and ten residents have tested positive. The state department of health has been notified and the long term strike force team has been on location to help with measures to prevent further spread.

On Tuesday, Posey County reported eight new cases of the virus, bringing their total number of cases to 354.

In Warrick County, eight residents at Woodmont Health Campus have died, and at least 43 people at the facility have tested positive.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 29, 2020)

