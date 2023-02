MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County EMA and fire officials were dispatched to an oil spill on Industrial Road on Wednesday.

According to Black Township Fire & Rescue, the spill started at Vista Drive heading towards Farmersville Elementary School in the northbound lane.

(Courtesy: Black Township Fire & Rescue / Facebook)

Officials say they have been in contact with the person responsible and are working on a plan to take care of the issue. Drivers are urged to be careful while driving through the area.