HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says a repeat offender in Mt. Vernon will serve the maximum sentence after a new drug dealing conviction.

Robert Jacob Kester, 40, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to dealing in methamphetamine. As part of his guilty plea, Kester admitted to possessing more than 90 grams of methamphetamine in Posey County with intent to deliver it to another person.

According to court documents, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Kester on June 1, 2023, after deputies say they watched him drive left of center and fail to signal prior to turning. Kester informed law enforcement he was on federal probation, and consented to a search of his vehicle. Authorities say they found more than 90 grams of methamphetamine inside Kester’s vehicle.

Kester had two previous convictions for dealing in methamphetamine.