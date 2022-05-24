MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A boil advisory has been issued in Posey County.

On May 24 a boil order advisory was issued for Mount Vernon. Chuck Gray, the water superintendent, says there was a problem with the chlorine injection system and as a result the water utility office couldn’t add adequate chlorine to the drinking water for a short period of time.

The issue has been resolved at this time, but Gray is declaring a city-wide boil order that will last at least the next 72 hours. The Mount Vernon Water Utility Office apologizes for any inconvenience.