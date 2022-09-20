MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – Mt. Vernon Water Works issued a boil order on Tuesday due to drinking water not meeting EPA’s health standards.

According to a release from Mt. Vernon Water Works, results showed turbidity levels above the maximum permitted value, which officials say causes an increased chance for water to be contained with disease-causing organisms. Officials advise all water used for drinking cooking and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for human consumption.

The release says turbidity has no health effects, however it can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Officials estimate the problem will be resolved within 72 hours.