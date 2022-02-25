POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Mt. Vernon woman was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in Posey County after police say she stabbed someone and robbed them.

Mt. Vernon police responded to a report of a stabbing on Lynn Drive on Tuesday night and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. The woman told police she was giving Tabatha Ord, 34, a ride in her vehicle when Ord started hitting her with a sharp object that drew a large amount of blood. The woman told police she stopped her car and jumped out and Ord drove off. Court records show the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for approximately seven separate stab wounds.

Indiana State Police say they found Ord driving the victim’s car in Posey County. Troopers say Ord admitted to drinking for two days straight.

Ord is facing multiple charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery and auto theft. If convicted, she faces 10 to 30 years in prison under Indiana law plus a fine up to $10,000.

Ord is currently being held in the Posey County Jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.