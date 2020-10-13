Muhlenberg Co. enters COVID-19 red zone

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT)- The official Kentucky dashboard now lists Muhlenberg County in its COVID-19 red zone, with 26.2 cases per 100,000 people. Muhlenberg County now joins Henderson, Union, Webster, and Hopkins counties in our Tri-State area in the “critical” area, which means counties have at least 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the commonwealth, Henderson, Union, and Webster counties have some of the highest incidence rates for the virus. Henderson County currently has 48 COVID-19 per 100,000 people, trailing only Fulton County in far southwestern Kentucky and Knox County in southeastern Kentucky.

None of the counties in our Tri-State area are below the orange “accelerated” level, with Daviess, Hancock, McLean, and Ohio counties between 14.7 cases per 100,000 people in Hancock County and 23.2 cases per 100,000 people in Ohio County. To be considered part of the orange level, counties need between 10 and 25 cases per 100,000 people.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

