Muhlenberg Co. man recalls playing at Grand Ole Opry in memory of tornado victims

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) The Muhlenberg County man who went viral on social media playing a gospel hymn on a piano at his tornado damaged house talks about his experience playing at the Grand Ole Opry.

The man who many people attending the Grand Ole Opry last week only saw on social media, performed the Bill and Gloria Gaither song, ‘There’s Something About That Name’ in front of their eyes.

“It was a really special moment there in the house,” said Jordan Baize. It was a special moment for a special reason.

“I wanted to honor our friends and neighbors with the performance that are going through so much. I was excited to be there, but I wanted to be there for the right reasons,” he said.

He performed it on stage with singer, and Ohio County native, Jason Crabb, who Baize has known while growing up in Bremen. He went viral on Facebook after he was recorded playing that song at his tornado damaged home a week and a half ago. Baize says the moment touched many who watched it live.

“Jason’s guitar player is from east Texas. Has no correlation to this area, or the storms that came through, but he was deeply touched by what the moment and who we were there for,” he recalled.

The performance was only for a few minutes, but baize hopes people remember the reason he was there long afterwards.

“What we’ve been through was a traumatic experience, and I hope we don’t forget where we were before the storm, versus where we are after,” said Baize.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2021)