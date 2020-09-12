Muhlenberg County boy remembers 9/11 victims

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — As people across the Tri-State remembered the events of 9/11, a Muhlenberg County boy also took time to reflect.

JesseRois Jarvis, 12, visited the 9-11 memorial in Greenville to place a flower there and remember the lives lost.



Courtesy: Leah Jarvis

JesseRois placed a note with his flower saying the victims are not forgotten.

That memorial stands 18 feet tall and features a 17-foot box beam that fell from the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

