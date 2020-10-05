Deputy Will Ward appointed as interim sheriff in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) During a special called meeting Monday, the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court appointed Deputy Will Ward as interim sheriff.
Sheriff Ricki Allen died a little over a week ago. KSP investigators say he died from a suspected medical issue and that no foul play is suspected
Sheriff Allen was only 52 years old when he died last week. He was serving his first term as sheriff after being elected in 2018. His funeral was held Saturday.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 5, 2020)
