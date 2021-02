CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County gas station closed after a canopy collapsed on the gas pumps. Central City firefighters say it happened Sunday at the Fast Max on South Second Street. Assistant Fire Chief Brian Jones said it appears snow on the canopy lead to the collapse. The gas station was closed when it happened. The gas pumps and electricity were shut off.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)