Muhlenberg County gives tornado relief update

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – On December 18 Muhlenberg County released a statement in regards to donations made after the December 10 tornado damaged the county.

“At this time we have reached capacity and can no longer accept non-monetary donations. We are still accepting financial contributions and building supplies.” The county still appreciates the the massive response they have received, however, and they have listed a few ways they can still accept contributions: