Muhlenberg County gives tornado relief update

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – On December 18 Muhlenberg County released a statement in regards to donations made after the December 10 tornado damaged the county.
“At this time we have reached capacity and can no longer accept non-monetary donations. We are still accepting financial contributions and building supplies.” The county still appreciates the the massive response they have received, however, and they have listed a few ways they can still accept contributions:
- Building supplies can be delivered to: 71 Premium Drive South Carrollton, KY. Volunteers will be present Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. After that time period, the number to contact is (270) 543-5158.
- Financial contributions can be mailed to: MCLTDRC c/o Freddie Mayes at P.O. Box 1025 Central City, KY 42330. Another way to donate is through this website.