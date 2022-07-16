GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Muhlenberg High School has named its new principal. Superintendent Contessa Orr and the Site Based Decision Making Council at Muhlenberg County High School chose Ken Carver as the new principal.

Carver has been a part of the Muhlenberg County High School family for several years. The press release said Carver has many years of teaching and administrative experience with the students, faculty and staff of Muhlenberg County Schools.

“We look forward to supporting Mr. Carver in this new role as we work together to serve the needs of all Muhlenberg County students, staff and families,” said Superintendent Contessa Orr.