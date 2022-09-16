CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event.

The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.

The event will go on until the last person crosses the finish line. The entry fee is $25 and while dogs are allowed, they must be on a leash and be up to date on their rabies vaccine.

For more information please call 270-543-6121.