POWDERLY, Ky. (WEHT) – A concert will be held in honor of those lost to the December tornado, but it will also be bringing a community together to celebrate how people helped each other out during that uncertain time.

According to the event post on Facebook, the Growing Stronger Together Concert event is set for May 20 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., gates open at 4 p.m., and admission is free. The Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center is located at 3705 State Route 1380 in Powderly.

The event schedule is as follows:

4:00 p.m. Ag Center Gates Open

5:30 p.m. National Anthem by Ashley Mefford, local musician Dove Release Ceremony honoring the 11 people of Muhlenberg County who died during the December 10 tornado. Jay McElwain First Responder Recognition

6:30 p.m. Grayson Jenkins Monetary Donation Collection for the Bremen Tornado Center

8 p.m. Alex Miller



The organizers say there will be some bleacher seating available but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.