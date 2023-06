HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged with three counts of rape after authorities say he confessed to engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

According to authorities, Michael Duvall, 34, had sexual intercourse with a child in Madisonville. During an interview with police, Duvall admitted to three separate incidents of engaging in sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

Madisonville Police were assisted by Kentucky State Police during the investigation.