Muhlenberg County man hopes to inspire others after surviving COVID

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WEHT)– “It felt like I was dying. It was an indescribable sickness,” Shaun Carroll told Eyewitness News about how he felt after testing positive for COVID. Carroll was not vaccinated and on vacation earlier this summer when he got the positive result.

This landed him in the hospital- several hospitals actually- where he spent many weeks fighting the virus.

“I was in a coma for sixty days and I was in the hospital for about seventy days,” he said.

Family members had to tell him about his journey on a trach, ventilator, and more since he doesn’t remember a whole lot from those months spent hospitalized. Eventually, he was released from his hospitalization and sent to rehab in Bowling Green.

“I was thinking I won’t be home until first of the year,” Carroll said.

But he was able to come home a couple weeks back and says he’s feeling grateful to be home and alive after it all. He said through the powers of God, he’s alive, and knows not everyone survives this virus.

“I’m hoping I can give a little bit of hope to some people,” he said.

He said he also wants people to understand how serious the virus is and how being vaccinated can help reduce the severe risk involved with the virus.

“You may not have any symptoms but you may go through exactly what I went through and I just wish people would take it a little more serious,” he said.