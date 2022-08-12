MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged on Friday with 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection to a fatal collision on KY-175 last year.

On October 19, 2021, Kentucky State Police were requested to investigate the two vehicle collision north of Graham. According to a release from KSP, their investigation found that Danny J. Cobb, 59, crossed the center line into the path of a motorcycle near the 10 mile marker.

The operator of the motorbike was identified as Charlie E. House, 60, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner. A passenger on the motorcycle, Kimberly L. House, 52, was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Cobb is currently being lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.