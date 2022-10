MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A park next to Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County was dedicated to musician John Prine on Saturday.

The park is named after the award winning singer, best known in the area for the song ‘Paradise’. Prine died more than two years ago due to complications from COVID-19.

The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission thanked John Prine’s family as well as everyone who worked hard to bring the project to life.