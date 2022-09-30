MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A Muhlenberg County park will bear the name of an award winning musician who put the county in the national spotlight.

John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam will be dedicated tomorrow afternoon.

The park by Rochester Dam has been here for several decades. Tomorrow, it will be named after John Prine, a musician who made this area, and other parts of Muhlenberg County, known throughout the world.

A few miles from Paradise sits the park along the Green River and Rochester Dam, in a county close to the late singer’s heart.

“His relation to Muhlenberg County is all across the county. Anything that can celebrate the career of John Prine, his roots in our community, his connection in terms of his family, all those things, we want to celebrate everything we can,” said Freddie Mayes of Central City Tourism.

The park will be named after the award winning singer , best known in this area for the song ‘Paradise’. Prine died more than two years ago due to complications from COVID-19. His passing attracted fans to this place to remember him. His family, spread his ashes on the Green River weeks after his passing.

“We began noticing in the community that people were coming to this area, to this spot, and leaving memorials to John. Many of his fans were coming here because they felt a connection. This was a way, a physical way, to pay their respects,” recalled C. Josh Givens, a memorial park committee member.

Givens says a fan of Prine’s from Butler County brought up the idea to name the park after him. A new picnic pavilion and boat ramp are some of the renovations done in recent years. Givens says naming the park after Prine honors what he did on stage, and the legacy he left off stage.

“John is part of this place now. He’s part of Muhlenberg County and we feel a strong connection to him for what he did to talk about the story of this community, and kind of our experiences,” says Givens.

The park will be dedicated Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2022)