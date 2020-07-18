Muhlenberg County Public Schools Superintendent gives update

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Muhlenberg County Public Schools posted an update from Superintendent Robby Davis Thursday saying schools will open August 26.

Davis says a plan for reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic will come soon, containing “a lot of information” but Davis adds the plan will be subject to adjustments as well.

Muhlenberg County Public Schools will still have a Spring and Fall break, though dates for those breaks were not announced in the post. Parents who are not comfortable sending children back to school can opt for a virtual school option. Davis says they are working on how to deliver virtual learning “more effectively than we were able to on short notice last spring.”

Students enrolled in 3rd grade through 12th grade will receive a Google Chromebook. Kindergartners, first graders, and second graders enrolled in the virtual program will be assigned to work with a teacher directly and the teacher will design the best plan for the student.

Schools will also install WiFi hotspots so parents and students will be able to sit in school parking lots and get WiFi, helping students get access to technology that many did not in the Spring. The feeding program will continue once school starts again.

Muhlenberg County Public Schools will also attempt to call each student’s parent or guardian and ask questions to help prepare for the school year. The current plan is to have each student wear a mask, though kindergartners, pre-schoolers, and children with conditions preventing wearing a mask are exempted.

The schools are also looking into how to integrate sports once again, though Davis says it will be easier to have low-contact sports like cross country and golf than high-contact sports like basketball and football. Davis also called transportation “an obstacle,” especially if there’s a limit on how many children can ride a single bus.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

