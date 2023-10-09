HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County School District announced the formation of a dedicated merger/relocation committee to oversee the merger of North Middle and South Middle Schools as well as the relocation of Longest Elementary to North Middle School, commencing in the 2024-2025 school year.

Officials say the committee is composed of school administrators, certified and classified employees, community members, parents and a board member. A release says the members of the committee will work collaboratively throughout the current school year to ensure a smooth transition.

According to a release, the merger of North Middle and South Middle Schools is designed to consolidate resources, enhance educational offerings and create a more efficient and comprehensive middle school experience for students.