MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools are going to be operating on a two-hour delay today and Morning Head Start has been cancelled this morning. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the delay is due to the flash flooding warning in the area.

Muhlenberg County officials say several roads are flooded, but there have been no reports of any damage from the tornado warning in the area.

Eyewitness News will bring updates should any new information become available.